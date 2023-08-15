After six years, Destiny 2’s final expansion, The Final Shape, is almost in sight, with a launch expected early next year. Right now, its innards remains something of a mystery, but that’ll change next week, when Bungie shares first details in a newly announced livestream.

Things get underway next Tuesday, 22nd August, at 4pm BST/8am PT via Twich, YouTube, and TikTok, with a one-hour pre-show. The show proper begins an hour later, bringing details of The Final Shape expansion, Destiny 2’s Season 22, its next reprized raid, and more.

Bungie says the main show will then be followed by a live post-show, featuring a roundtable developer discussion focusing on what players can expect to see over the coming year for Destiny 2. Those watching via Twitch, incidentally, can get an exclusive emblem by watching for any 30 minutes between the start of the showcase and the end of the post-show.

Destiny 2’s The Light and Darkness Saga – Epic Moments trailer.

The Final Shape, which follows on from 2022’s well-received The Witch Queen expansion and this year’s decidedly less loved Lightfall, will see Bungie bringing Destiny’s Light and Darkness Saga to a close. It’s still some way off – currently expected to arrive in February next year – but Destiny 2 will have stuff to do in the interim, starting with the launch of Season 22.

Season 22’s arrival coincides with next week’s livestream on 22nd August, and Bungie has also shared some initial changes it’ll be introducing as part of the currently introduced new season. Everything we know so far can be found in Eurogamer’s roadmap guide.