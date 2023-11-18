A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Egypt condemns in the strongest terms the horrific bombing by the Israeli occupation forces of Al-Fakhoura School, affiliated with UNRWA, which led to many casualties and injuries among the Palestinian people in a new blatant violation added to the series of Israeli violations against civilians in the Gaza Strip.” “.

He added: “Egypt considers the bombing of Al Fakhoura School, which served as a safe haven for hundreds of displaced Palestinians, as another war crime that requires investigation and holding its perpetrators accountable, as well as representing a deliberate insult to the United Nations, its relief organizations, and its lofty humanitarian goals.”

The statement continued: “Egypt renews its call to influential international parties and the Security Council for the necessity of immediate intervention to put an end to the human suffering in the Gaza Strip, implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and provide the necessary protection for Palestinian civilians.”

Palestine TV indicated that “200 people were killed in the Israeli bombing of Al-Fakhoura School.”

This is the second time in a month that this school has been bombed. Israeli aircraft previously targeted Al-Fakhoura on November 4, killing 15 people and wounding dozens.