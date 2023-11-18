Celso Masson – Editora 3i Celso Masson – Editora 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/celso-masson-editora-3/ 11/18/2023 – 12:31

By Celso Masson

Considered the richest in biodiversity in the Brazilian Amazon, the Cristalino State Park borders the Private Natural Heritage Reserve that houses the Cristalino Lodge. Designed as a refuge for the soul, it is much more than a place to stay. It is a space where the forest and human beings meet for an enriching experience. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, the entire environment reflects the symbiosis between the modern and the natural, with accommodations that invite rest just a few steps from the river that gives the park its name. Over more than twenty years, the lodge’s commitment to sustainability and nature conservation has won important international awards. Its 18 bungalows are powered by solar energy, there are two wildlife observation towers and more than 30 kilometers of trails for guided tours. Activities include canoeing and swimming in the river on the floating deck. To complement the immersion in the forest, Amazonian gastronomy is recreated there by the chef Fábio Vieira. Information and reservations: cristalinolodge.com.br/pt.

AVIATION

Phenom 300 for charter

The largest company in South America dedicated to sharing luxury assets such as planes, helicopters, boats, real estate and sports cars, Prime You also operates in the air taxi – and has just expanded its fleet of aircraft authorized to operate for charter. The new feature is a Phenom 300, which was already offered under the company’s sharing model. The best-selling aircraft in the world’s light jet category for 11 consecutive years, the Phenom 300 reaches a cruising speed of 830 km/h and can travel between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro in less than 45 minutes. Its transport capacity is six passengers, in addition to the two pilots.

CLOCK

Resistance with carbon fiber

A company that carries its connection with technology in its name must have the search for innovation as a principle. 15 years ago, the Technos launched its first watches with carbon fiber, a material renowned for super sports car manufacturers. Since then, more than 170 models from the Carbon line have been launched by the Swiss manufacturer that arrived in Brazil in 1958. Now, seven new versions are available, all equipped with Japanese Miyota quartz machine, premium finish and design inspired by the aerodynamics of sports cars, with an aesthetic reminiscent of speedometers. Made of stainless steel, they are resistant to a depth of 100 meters under water. And they cost a fraction of the most coveted designer models. The watch in the photo costs less than R$1,000 on the brand’s website.

DRINK

From gin to whiskey

The platform The Gin Flavors has just included in its e-commerce the Japanese whiskey Hibiki Harmony, a drink made with the refinement of a work of art. On the nose, delicate aromas include notes of rose, lychee, rosemary and sandalwood that reveal the passage through Japanese oak barrels, known as mizumara. In the mouth, nuances of candied orange peel alternate with white chocolate and honey, with each sip providing a sensorial journey to the heart of Japan. Long and soft finish. It costs R$663.78 on the website loja.theginflavors.com.br.

ACCESSORY

Guess glasses with fabric chain

Inspired by the clothing line Colors of Lifefrom the GuessO G Cube Fabric Chain Eyewear combines an elegant fabric chain with the frames of the brand’s new sunglasses collection. Available in different color nuances to coordinate with the chosen lenses, the bands are printed with the G Cube monogram and can be purchased both in the brand’s stores and in selected opticians. There are two models. The one in the photo, with straight lines, has a black frame and the iconic colored G on the temples. There is also the round frame, with the Guess G in an even more colorful version.

PERFUME

A Guerlain for R$6,200

High perfumery and high jewelry merge in the bottle Imagine Guerlain by Begum Khancollaboration between the French brand and Turkish jewelry designer Begum Khan. Only 4,415 pieces were manufactured, all numbered, and only ten will be available in Brazil, priced at R$6,200 each (exclusively on the website www.guerlain.com/br). The price is justified not only by the exclusivity and refinement but also by the materials used in the bottle, designed as a unique piece of jewelry. In allusion to the brand’s characteristic iconography, the designer immortalized a scene in which a bee lands on a flower. Detail: the bee is decorated with 37 shiny pavé gems, inserted by hand, while the flower is plated in 24-karat gold.