Through eBay you can take advantage of a discount onbuying FIFA 23 in PlayStation 5 format. You can purchase the game by following this link.

FIFA 23 has a starting price of € 79.90: we are talking about the next-gen version, precisely PlayStation 5, but despite this it is possible to buy it at a really advantageous price. The game is priced at €49.90 from monclick-italia, a seller with 97% positive feedback and a feedback number of 236591.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

fifa 23

This news includes an affiliate link to eBay that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.