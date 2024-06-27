The latest from Portland

A month after the double header held in China, Formula E will return this weekend for another double header on the same weekend after a long break. This time the scene of the penultimate event of the season will be the US circuit Portlandwhich entered the calendar for the first time last year and is destined to exit the scene as early as 2025, with Formula E arriving in Miami for the US E-Prix.

The ranking situation

We thus enter a decisive moment for the assignment of the Drivers’ and Constructors’ world title before the last round which will take place in London in the second half of July, also in that case with another double header. At the moment the ranking is in command Nick Cassidywith the New Zealander from Jaguar called upon to defend a lead of 25 points on Pascal Wehrlein. The other Jaguar belonging to Cassidy’s compatriot is also not missing in the fight for the championship, Mitch Evans3rd year 35 points behind and with only one length of advantage on Oliver Rowland. All drivers called upon not to make any mistakes starting from the American tests, in a Constructors’ classification that instead sees the Jaguar leader with a gap of 73 points on the Porsche.

Live television broadcasts

A very interesting double appointment, therefore, for the developments of the championship, with tests and races available live on the well-known television and streaming channels which have already offered live broadcasts in the previous E-Prixes of the season. It starts on Friday 28 June, with the PL1 session only scheduled for 2:00 am Italian time on the official Formula E app, as well as on the Facebook and YouTube pages of the same competition. The same will apply to PL2 and PL3, while qualifications will only be available on sportmediaset.it. This site will also stream the races, which can be followed free-to-air on Channel 20 or up Eurosport 2.

Portland E-Prix Times 2024

Friday 28 June

2:00 am – Free Practice 1 (live on Facebook, Youtube, app and official Formula E website)

Saturday 29 June

4.30pm – Free Practice 2 (live on Facebook, Youtube, app and official Formula E website)

6.40pm – Qualifying 1 (live on sportmediaset.it)

11pm – Race 1 (live on Canale 20, Eurosport 2 and sportmediaset.it)

Sunday 30 June

4.30pm – Free Practice 3 (live on Facebook, Youtube, app and official Formula E website)

6.40pm – Qualifying 2 (live on sportmediaset.it)

11pm – Race 2 (live on Canale 20, Eurosport 2 and sportmediaset.it)