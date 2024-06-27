A voice out of the chorus

With the start of the European F1 season Mercedes ‘came out into the open’ with rumors that the German power unit is the best with a view to 2026. It is no coincidence that Flavio Briatore is trying to negotiate the supply of engines made in Brixworth for Alpine.

On the Red Bull PowerTrains project, however, for now there has been a certain skepticism, but there is a voice that stands out from the crowd and it is that of the journalist Peter Windsor. “I spoke with the managers of the Red Bull engines in Barcelona – the words of Windsor, guest of the channel Youtube ‘CameronF1‘ – they will not disappear from the top of F1 in 2026 and they will not have a slow engine. Many in F1 will be shocked by how good their power unit will be, I’m absolutely certain it will be a great engine.”

The management of Red Bull PowerTrains has been entrusted to the former Mercedes Ben Hodgkinson and Red Bull has also entered into a collaboration agreement with Ford, although most of the responsibilities, burdens and possible honors are on the shoulders of the division founded after the farewell proposed by Honda in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic, a farewell that was later retracted from the Japanese giant when it was already too late for Red Bull to back down on the latest ‘gift’ from Dietrich Mateschitz which will make the Anglo-Austrian team an independent manufacturer in all respects starting from 2026.