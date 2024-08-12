Two and a half months have passed since the curtain was lowered on the 2023-2024 season in European football. Thanks to the Copa America, the Euro Cup and the Olympic GamesThat time passed so quickly that it seemed short, since the season in the major leagues starts this very week.

Last season closed with the final of the Champions League that won him Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund in London and the new campaign also begins with another European final and with the same protagonist, the king of the Orejona.

Figures such as Bellingham and Courtois are also present at the presentation. Photo:EFE

Real Madrid opens the season

This Wednesday, Real Madrid will play against Atalanta Bergamo in the final of the European Super Cup at the National Stadium in Warsaw (Romania). Kylian Mbappé, the Merengues’ big bet for this season, will make his debut in an official match and what better way to present himself at the Santiago Bernabéu with a title under his arm.

The Spanish League will be the first to open the curtain of the five major European tournaments, and will do so with two shows: Athletic Club de Bilbao will face Getafe (12 pm TV on ESPN2), and then Real Betis will be played vs. Girona (2:30 pm TV on ESPN2).

Among the most notable games of the first date of the Spanish League is the Valencia vs. Barcelona on Saturday, August 17 (2:30 pm DSports TV), and the Mallorca vs. Real Madrid Sunday (2:30 pm), a match that will see the debut of the Colombian Johan Mojica with the Balearic Islands.

Miami Gardens (United States), 07/15/2024.- Colombia defender Johan Mojica (C) and Argentina forward Julian Alvarez (R) fight for the ball during the first half during the first half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 finals between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, USA, 14 July 2024. Also pictured is Colombia midfielder Jhon Arias (L). EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER Photo:EFE

The Premier, recharged

The mythical Old Trafford will be the opening act for the new season of the Premier League. The Theatre of Dreams will witness the Manchester United’s league debut against Fulham (2 pm ESPN TV). The highlight of the first day will be Chelsea vs. Manchester City (10:30 am Disney+ TV), in London.

The best league in the world will have a Colombian presence. Luis Díaz stands out for Liverpool, who will debut on Saturday against Ipswich Town; Jefferson Lerma and Daniel Muñoz, for Crystal Palace; Luis Sinisterra, with Bournemouth and Jhon Jáder Durán, who does not have his continuity assured at Aston Villa.

But that’s not the only league that kicks off on Friday. France’s Ligue 1 kicks off with champions Paris Saint Germain taking on Le Havre (1:45 p.m. TV on Disney+).

FC Barcelona vs. PSG Photo:Alejandro Garcia. Efe

In Italy the league starts this weekend

Italian football starts on Saturday with a series of interesting gamesParma vs. Fiorentina (11:30 am Disney+ TV) and Genoa vs. Inter Milan (11:30 am Disney+ TV) will kick off Serie A.

The Colombians who will have a leading role in Italy are Jhon Jáder Lucumí (Bologna), Duván Zapata (Torino), Juan Cabal (Juventus), Devis Vázquez (Empoli) Daniel Mosquera (Hellas Verona) and Yerry Mina (Cagliari).

The Bundesliga will be the last major league to get underway. German football will begin this Friday with the round of 32 matches of the German Cup and the league championship will start on Friday, August 23 with the opening match of the champion, Bayer Leverkusen of Colombian Gustavo Puerta, against Borussia Monchengladbach (1:30 p.m.).

Florian Wirtz Photo:EFE

HAROLD YEPES

