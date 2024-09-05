With around one hundred reviews from international critics, the new PS5 exclusive can boast a metascore of 94 in fact the highest of all games released this year. We should point out that there are probably still some reviews missing, but we doubt that they will significantly influence the current average.

Astro Bot has received an extremely positive reception from critics, so much so that it is currently the game with the highest grade point average of all of 2024 according to the aggregator site Metacritic .

Astro Bot is also the third highest rated game released on PS5 so far

Previously, the record was held by Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth with an average of 92, while in third place we find Animal Well with a 91, followed by Balatro and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered both with an average of 90. Let’s clarify that we are talking about “complete games”, taking into account the expansions too, in first place we would find Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree with an average of 95.

Astro Bot Grappling with a Giant Octopus

Astro Bot is currently also the third game with the highest review average of all those released on PS5 so farbehind Elden Ring and Baldur’s Gate 3 which both have an average of 96, and tied with God of War Ragnarok and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

In short, from what the specialized press is saying, Astro Bot is a truly unmissable game for all PS5 owners who love the platform genre, it will be interesting to hear their opinions in the coming weeks. We remind you that the game will be available in stores starting tomorrow, September 6. If you haven’t read it yet, here is our review of Astro Bot.