The situation is tense inside Cruz Azul. The Celeste Machine has not given the expected results this semester under the orders of Juan Máximo Reynoso and it seems a matter of time the departure of the Peruvian coach. During this season, the team failed in its attempt to reach the final of the Concacaf Champions League and in Liga MX its performance is down. To this we must add the return of Jaime Ordiales as sports director and the bad relationship he has with Reynoso.
Everything indicates that Reynoso, who gave the ninth league title to the cement workers, will leave his post at the end of this season. Names like Matías Almeyda have appeared on the radar, who would already have an agreement with AEK Athens. Added to this list is that of a coach who currently has a job in Liga MX and who was recently crowned champion: Diego Cocca. The Atlas strategist, according to some reports, would be an option for the Celestial Machine.
According to information from Diario Récord, Diego Cocca is in the interest of the cement board to replace Juan Reynoso. According to this information, Víctor Velázquez, president of the Cruz Azul Cooperative, really likes the profile of the Argentine coach and his game proposal. However, the arrival of the former technical director of Racing de Avellaneda does not look easy.
Atlas de Guadalajara will seek to retain the coach who ended the 70-year drought without a title. In this tournament, Cocca has the Foxes in fourth place in the general table in the absence of a date for the conclusion of the regular tournament. That is to say, in case of obtaining the victory in his last commitment, the Argentine would put his team directly into the quarterfinals.
