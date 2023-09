Saturday, September 23, 2023, 1:05 p.m.



| Updated 2:55 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

More than 30 homes – one of them a noble house next to a mosque -, silos, corrals, streets and several access doors have been discovered in the latest excavation campaign carried out at the archaeological site of the Andalusian farmhouse of “La Graja”. , in Higueruela (…

This content is exclusive for subscribers