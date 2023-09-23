Jorge Martin has done it again. He is the man to beat at this juncture of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship and he also reiterated this in the Sprint of the Indian Grand Prix, in which he had everyone lined up behind him.

At the Buddh International Circuit, in a Sprint that started late due to the track conditions, made wet by heavy rain, Martin made a perfect start from the grid and immediately took the lead. At that point he immediately found an excellent race pace, which led him to open a good gap on the first of his pursuers, Francesco Bagnaia, and to manage until the checkered flag waved.

“Sino is very happy. I’m in a good moment and we know that when it arrives we have to exploit it also because you don’t know how long it can last and you don’t know if you then arrive at another track and things change”; declared the Pramac Ducati team rider once he arrived in the Zona Mista to Sky Sport.

The Sprint went to the archives and, even more importantly, Martin nibbled another 3 points in the world ranking from Bagnaia, the brand mate who is also leader of the world championship ranking. Now there are 33 points to recover: still a lot, but Martin will do everything he can to try to reduce them further tomorrow, in the Sunday race.

“We had a good race, a good start. I think tomorrow will be much more difficult, because Bez and Pecco will do what they did in Misano and arrive. But I think I found two three points to improve for tomorrow. The maps I used today were not not at all right compared to the conditions we raced in. I tried to maintain the gap with Pecco and it was enough to win.”

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin’s superiority over Bagnaia was not clearly highlighted by the gap that separated the two at the finish line, but rather by the Spanish driver’s admission made at the end of the race: after having opened a gap in the first laps with fast laps , he then managed without wanting to overdo it and risk possible falls, which would have been harmful to his chase for the title.

The situation would certainly have been different if Marco Bezzecchi had been in the top positions. The VR46 team driver Mooney was involved in a contact in the early stages of the race with his teammate Luca Marini and this led him to miss the right path for the success of the Sprint. But his race pace was excellent, there for all to see and probably incomparable for anyone. Also for Martin.

“Today I only did what was needed to win. Having a good pace I was increasing the gap from Pecco and I didn’t have to push to the death. I did this also because Bez wasn’t there to fight with us. If he had been there, instead, the battle would have been very tough. But in the end I made a good start, I started lapping at a 1’44” pace and I immediately increased my margin”.

“It’s not the best moment of my career. Maybe I’m at the moment in which I’m strongest, in terms of riding style and as a rider, in terms of mentality. But in Moto3 I had an extra pace which is difficult to have in MotoGP. But I’m the best Martin there has ever been, we can say that”, concluded the Spanish rider from the Pramac team.