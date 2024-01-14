Serious accident with two serious injuries on the A-3 near the Madrid district of Villa de Vallecas. The accident occurred early this Sunday, when a vehicle ran over the two drivers of two cars who were stopped in the right lane of the highway. One of them was trapped in the basement of the tourism and had to be rescued by firefighters, while the other was ejected by the impact. Despite the dramatic nature of the accident, both injured people only suffered trauma.

As explained to this newspaper a spokesperson for Madrid Emergencies, occurred around twelve-thirty in the morning on Sunday, the time when two cars were parked between the right lane and the shoulder, at kilometer 9 of the A-3, near the Santa Engracia exit, inside from Villa de Vallecas. Either one of the cars had broken down and the other driver had stopped to help or they had had a small, minor scrap between them.

This point will have to be determined by the accident investigation, which is being handled by the Civil Guard. The fact is that both drivers got out of their vehicles and were talking next to them when a third car, white in color, hit one of the dark-colored cars involved, taking the two men away.

One of the drivers, a 34-year-old man, got stuck in the undercarriage of the car that hit them and had to be rescued by City Hall firefighters, who had to lift the car to be able to get it out. And little happened to him for what could have been: several traumas to his shoulder and leg. After treating him, Samur transferred him to the La Paz hospital with advance notice, in case he had to have emergency surgery.

The other driver, a 42-year-old man, was not trapped, but was thrown by the impact and left lying on the side of the road. He suffered trauma to his leg and pelvis and was taken to October 12, also with advance notice.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Both were transferred with a potentially serious or reserved prognosis, that is, in principle their condition is neither serious nor mild, but moderate and awaiting a more in-depth evaluation in the hospital in case they had major injuries or any complications.

In addition to these two injured people, there are two uninjured people, both middle-aged women. One is the driver of the vehicle that hit them and another is the companion of one of the victims. The Municipal Police collaborated in traffic regulation efforts. Despite it being midnight on a Saturday, the incident caused a significant delay on the A-3.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.