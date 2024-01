Sunday, January 14, 2024, 11:20



| Updated 11:30 a.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Cartagena City Council has designed, through its Youth Department (T-LA), an alternative free time program so that young people can this winter have more than 100 proposals and a total of 1,800 places, which brings together getaways, workshops…