Magaly Medina gave more details of the ampay between Rodrigo Cuba and Gianella Rázuri at a party. Now, the businessman Marcos Muhlbauer, who was the model’s partner until a few days ago, came forward and detailed what happened moments before the report was broadcast. “I’m pretty bad. I have cried all afternoon,” the businessman said at one point. La ‘Urraca’ gave his version of why the footballer would have taken his feet off the plate with Ale Venturo.

“If you have just ended a relationship and you have been with that person who was your teardrop or the person with whom you consoled yourself in another previous relationship, they also recently had a baby, the most logical thing is that you are still feeling, unless you love has run out for “Gato” a long time ago and what he wants now is to go out to the discotheques of Lima, to know the night again, to be in the casting plan, to meet girls, because when he gets divorced, he doesn’t had time to do casting. One night he ‘chapped’ with a blonde and then we saw him firm and dating Ale Venturo, and that’s where his bachelorhood ended, ”said ‘Maga’.

What did Gianella Rázuri’s ex-partner say?

The former Miss Peru 2023 finalist Gianella Rázuri had a relationship with Marcos Muhlbauer, who is listed as general manager of seven companies; even he was listed as engaged in his social networks. In conversation with the Magaly reporters, she revealed how she felt when she saw the ampay and what the model would have told her moments before her.

“On Thursday we went to dinner. (…) I’m pretty bad, I’ve cried all afternoon, ”she said. Then, she specified the message prior to the report. “Marcos tells me don’t look at the note, do the same as me, do this or that.”

How was the ampay of ‘Gato’ Cuba and Gianella Rázuri?

After ending his relationship with the gastronomic businesswoman Ale Venturo, the soccer player Rodrigo Cuba was captured at a party in Barranco, having affectionate behaviors with Gianella Rázuri. “He did not experience a duel and in his first weekend without Ale he went to a party and in total confidence with a beautiful miss,” the voice-over of the “Love and Fire” program is heard saying.