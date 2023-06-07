The five finalists of the Strega Prize are: Rosella Postorino with “I limit myself to loving you” published by Feltrinelli; Ada d’Adamo with “Come d’aria” published by Elliot; Maria Grazia Calandrone with “Where you didn’t bring me” published by Einaudi; Andrea Canobbio with “The night crossing” published by La nave di Teseo and Romana Petri with “Stealing the night” published by Mondadori. The list is in order of ranking. Yesterday the book by Ada d’Adamo, who died on April 1st, won the Strega Giovani Prize.