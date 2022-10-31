This October 31, reggaeton will dominate Halloween with a concert by Don Omar and great exponents of the genre at the Halloween Urban Dance Festival, which will take place at the San Marcos Stadium and will bring together more than 40,000 attendees.

Attendees will be able to enter the facilities from 5:00 pm The interpreter of “Taboo” and “Danza Kuduro” moved his fans by revealing that he is already in the capital with a photo published on his social networks and in the description he wrote : “Clever! Lima Peru”. You can still get tickets and prices range between 400 and 700 soles.

Don Omar will perform this October 31 at the San Marcos stadium

What artists will accompany the ‘King of kings’?

Don Omar will be accompanied by the ‘Queen of Reggaeton’, Ivy Queen, Zion and Lennox, Tito el Bambino, Jowell and Randy, Chencho Corleone, Justin Quiles, Blessed, La Charanga Habanera and Los 4 de Cuba.

Several artists have already revealed that they have arrived in the capital on their social networks. The interpreter of “My space” took several photos with his followers upon his arrival at the Jorge Chávez International Airport and then was escorted in a caravan of black vans and police security, to the Marriott hotel.

For her part, Ivy Queen also shook the airport, as dozens of followers were waiting for her outside to greet her and sing some of her songs such as “I want to dance.” Later, the Puerto Rican used her Instagram to show the dishes she had for breakfast.

Likewise, Tito el Bambino proved to be a fan of Peruvian gastronomy by taking time to go to the Costa Verde for lunch at the exclusive La Rosa Náutica restaurant to enjoy some cocktails and seafood dishes. Finally, the interpreter of “Me porto Bonito”, Chencho, went down to the reception of his hotel to greet one of his fans.

Don Omar’s last concert in Peru

Puerto Rican artist Don Omar was part of the last edition of the Barrio Latino festival in December 2019. The event was also held at Estadio San Marcos and was in charge of closing the night after stars such as RKM & Ken- And, Tito ‘El Bambino’, Baby Rasta & Gringo, Justin Quiles, Rauw Alejandro and Tony Dize.

Reggaeton player Don Omar will be the star artist at Miss World 2021. Photo: AFP

Don Omar and Daddy Yankee were friends?

Don Omar’s recent interview with a YouTube channel caused a stir for his statements about Daddy Yankee. The reggaeton player specified that there was never a friendship between the two.

“I think everyone knows that Raymond (Daddy Yankee) and I have not been friends for a single day of our lives, that I don’t think either of us is interested in being friends with either,” he revealed.