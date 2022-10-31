Broadcaster says that the exit was in “common agreement”; commentators Caio Coppolla, Guilherme Fiuza and Guga Noblat are fired

Journalist Augusto Nunes left the radio Young pan this Monday (31.Oct.2022). The dismissal takes place after the commentator has been removed from the program “Pings on the Is” on Tuesday (25.Oct).

Nunes had been at the station since December 2016. In a note (read at the end of the report) sent to Power 360 this Monday (31.Oct), the group Young pan said the exit was “in common agreement” and thanked the journalist for the time he was on the radio.

On Tuesday (25.Oct), in your profile on twitterAugusto Nunes declared that he had failed to comply with the broadcaster’s order not to use expressions considered offensive to the PT candidate for the Presidency, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvain the programs of the house.

“Today, pressured by the TSE and Lula, the Jornalismo directorate of Jovem Pan released me from Pingos until next Monday. I will continue to say what I think of the West”, he wrote the journalist.

In addition to Nunes, commentators Caio Coppolla, Guilherme Fiuza and Guga Noblat were also dismissed from the Young pan. On the afternoon of this Monday (31.Oct), Noblat said in twitter who was fired by “not having defended radio in the history of censorship. I was away from last week and now it is definitive”.

Fiuza, in turn, defined as “a beautiful cycle” your passage through the program “Pings on the Is” and thanked “all partners on this journey”.

To Power 360the group Young pan confirmed that commentator Ana Paula Henkel, presenter Vitor Brown and editor-in-chief, Clayton Ubinha, are still on the program “Pings on the Is”.

On the other hand, he said he would not comment on the resignations of Coppolla, Fiuza and Noblat.

Here’s the note from Young pan on the departure of Augusto Nunes:

“CLARIFICATION NOTE

“In common agreement, the Jovem Pan group and the journalist Augusto Nunes decided to put an end to the working partnership that had been in force for more than 5 years, through Augusto’s company, Lauda Comunicação Ltda, without any animosity or value judgment.

“The terms and details of the delineation will not be commented on because the contract of origin is covered and protected by a secrecy and confidentiality clause.

“The Jovem Pan group thanks journalist Augusto Nunes and wishes him success in the new frontiers he will have to break.”