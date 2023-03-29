Do you already know what places you will visit on your next vacation? If not, you can opt for the 17 winning destinations of the Best of Mexico 2023.

From states, cities, Magic Towns and festivalsthese were the places that obtained the distinction of The Best of Mexico by the Mexico Unknown page.

It should be noted that this award seeks to recognize the most outstanding destinations, experiences and routes in our country.

During the period from February 20 to March 15, received more than 850000 votes on the lomejormexico.com site platform, demonstrating the growing interest of travelers to choose their favourites.

The secret beaches of Riviera Nayarit

The winners of the Best of Mexico 2023 were chosen in different categories, including States, Cities, Magic Towns and Charming Destinations.

Among them, destinations such as San Miguel de Allendewhich won the award for Best Mexico Citywhile sayulita was chosen as the Best Beach Destination.

In addition, in the Magical Towns category, bacalar won the award for Best Magic Town in Mexico, thanks to its natural beauty and tourist attractions, such as the Laguna de los Siete Colores.

Regarding the category of Charming Destinationsthe city of Guanajuato it won the award thanks to its colonial architecture and its cobbled streets that have a rich history.

Below are the 17 winners in their respective categories:

Best state to live ecotourism experiences: Chihuahua

Best state to enjoy traditional and contemporary gastronomy: Puebla

Best agave route to travel… and live!: The Tequila Route in Jalisco

Best example of Mexicanness for the world in 2022: The Flower Carpet of Uriangato, Guanajuato, in the Great Plaza in Brussels.

Best Magical Town to live the pre-Hispanic wealth: Palenque, Chiapas

Best Magic Town for an unforgettable getaway: Chignahuapan, Puebla

Best Magical Town to enjoy activities in the mountains: Mineral del Chico, Hidalgo

Best destination to live with our native communities: La Selva Lacandona, Chiapas

Best sporting event in a surprising setting: The Los Cañones Ultramarathon, Chihuahua

Favorite beach of the community Mexico Unknown: Punta Maroma, Quintana Roo

Best family adventure experience: The Sanctuary of the Fireflies, Tlaxcala

Best wedding destination in natural settings: Cenote Weddings, Yucatan

Carnival party with the greatest tradition and color: The Carnival of Mazatlán, Sinaloa

Best World Heritage City to enjoy and live our history: Mexico City

Best Emerging Destination: Isla Lobos, Veracruz

Best religious route to admire the expression of faith: The Mexican Baroque Jewels Route, Puebla

State I want to discover the most in 2023: Coahuila

These destinations have been chosen for their natural, cultural, gastronomic wealth, traditions and hospitality of their inhabitants. Unknown Mexico has recognized the great diversity that Mexico offers and has honored the best tourist destinations in this edition of the “Best of Mexico 2023” awards.