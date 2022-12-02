Vapza, the largest Brazilian manufacturer of vacuum foods from Paraná, wants to expand its line of licensed products to increase results.

That’s because the partnership signed with Disney last year made Marvel’s Vapza Avengers items reach 1,000 points of sale and 10% of the company’s revenue, according to the CEO, Enrico Milani🇧🇷 “The good result proves that families are really more attentive to the quality of food they offer their children.”

(Note published in the 1302 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)