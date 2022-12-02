The Australian will not be eligible for parole until 18 years from now and “will most likely die in his cell,” said Judge Ian Harrison, who handed down the sentence in a session of less than half an hour. Dawson was found guilty in August, but Judge Harrison on Friday called the murder “an act of self-indulgent brutality.”

The body of Lynette, who was 33 when she disappeared, has never been found. Dawson has always maintained that she left him and their two children, possibly to join a religious group.