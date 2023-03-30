Fideo reiterated that he wanted to stay another year. At the end of April, the final summit between the entourage of the Argentine star and the Juventus club

Juventus and Angel Di Maria are racing towards contract renewal. There has already been a meeting in recent weeks and it was positive. Another appointment is already scheduled for the end of April. Fideo, after an initial yes to the extension of the agreement expiring in June, has recently reiterated that it wants to stay. While awaiting the new face-to-face, contacts between Juventus managers and the entourage of the former PSG continue quickly. Optimism, both in Juventus and in Argentina, is reported to be growing rapidly. We are moving towards one more year, until 2024, regardless of everything and any risk. Including the biggest one: that is, a season without the Champions League. The 35-year-old world champion, devastating after the physical problems at the start of the season and the triumph in Qatar (8 goals and 7 assists between Serie A and Cups), feels loved by teammates and fans. He is esteemed by Massimiliano Allegri and by the club, who have invested him with a very central role: star and technical-charismatic leader. A role that satisfies Fideo who, after having won everything and everywhere even in Europe (31 trophies including the World Cup with Argentina), is intrigued by the idea of ​​bringing Juve back to triumph as well. If this year he is aiming for the Coppa Italia-Europa League double, next year he would like to add the Scudetto Cup alongside those of the championships won between Portugal (Benfica), Spain (Real Madrid) and France (Psg). See also Tour de France: emotional moment in the car of the Urán team, video

America’s Cup and family — Football ambitions are intertwined with family wishes. Di Maria, despite Juventus’ complicated season off the pitch (the verdict on the penalty came on 19 April), is finding himself very well in black and white and is convinced that another year at Allegri’s court is the best way to arrive as a protagonist – and as reigning world champion – at the Copa America 2024 with Argentina. His wife and two little girls integrated perfectly in Turin. The idea of ​​staying an extra year under the Mole, postponing the return to Argentina to the summer of 2024, greatly attracted the Fideo family. Not a detail in Angel’s ratings. “My family feels good here and this is important to me,” the playmaker said several times. Words spoken in public. And above all in private: both to comrades and to managers. For this reason, the manager of the sports area Francesco Calvo and the sports director Federico Cherubini are doing everything to close. See also Allegri has regenerated them, the future can divide them: "Berna" and De Sciglio, crossed destinies

The last corner — “Di Maria is a champion and we want to keep the important players. We are optimistic”, revealed Calvo himself in recent weeks. Juventus wants to extend the marriage at least as long as the Argentine, who arrived on a free transfer in the summer after his release from PSG. If the will is the same, what is still missing is economic understanding. After the first meeting and awaiting the second at the end of April, the entourage of Fideo and the Juventus managers are discussing the figures. Last summer Di Maria asked for – and obtained – a contract of only twelve months worth 6.5 million plus bonuses. At the Continassa they went along with the Argentine’s wishes while trying until the end the biennial road to obtain the tax relief linked to the Growth Decree. Concessions that are once again topical in the event of an extension until 2024. If so, the savings on gross salary would be twofold: on the current season and on the next (2023-24). An assist that strengthens the Di Maria-Juve axis, but which obviously requires different assessments and probably also an update of the numbers. The Bianconeri will also attempt a renewal for Adrien Rabiot. But in this case, beyond the rich competition from the Premier (watch out for Liverpool), the participation in the next Champions League of the Lady will be decisive for the Duke’s yes. See also The new option that Cruz Azul has to strengthen its lead

The extra man — Meanwhile Di Maria, only on the bench in the Italian derby due to fatigue, is expected in Turin recharged by the minutes and the goal scored against Argentina. Excellent news for Allegri who needs his star player to get through the nine games next month between the championship, the semi-finals of the Italian Cup against Inter and the quarter-finals of the Europa League against Sporting. The first leg on Saturday, at the Allianz Stadium against Verona. Di Maria will be there, while the other protégé Adrien Rabiot will be disqualified, like Paredes.

