Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

When French national coach Didier Deschamps, 55 years old, was asked about the worst memory in his position as coach of the “Roosters” national team, he surprised everyone by saying that his answer was not directed towards the 2022 World Cup final, which the French lost on penalties from the Argentine national team, but rather he talked about something else. Speaking to Le Parisien newspaper, he said: If many people think that our loss of the Qatar World Cup is the worst football event I have ever experienced, then they are wrong, because I previously won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and for this reason I do not suffer from a deficiency when it comes to World Cup tournaments, but I I admit that the European Nations Cup (Euro) is what I truly and honestly lack.

Deschamps added: The defeat by Portugal in the Euro 2016 final is the worst football event I have ever experienced, because the tournament was being held in France, and we had never won it before, until now.

Deschamps, the only Frenchman to lift the World Cup as a player (the 1998 World Cup) and a coach (the 2018 World Cup in Russia), stressed that the year 2023, which is coming to an end, had a very positive outcome for the French national team, as it only lost a friendly match against the German national team, while it qualified. The first of his group to go to the “Euro 2024” finals, which will be held in Germany next summer, expressing his happiness for the “Roosters” to compete in this tournament, expressing his hope that he will win it to complete the double of “World Cup and Euro” teams.

Deschamps, who was extended as head of the national team until the 2026 World Cup, also expressed his happiness about holding the Olympic Games in Paris next summer, and wished his colleague and friend Thierry Henry, the coach of the Olympic team, success in this session.

When Deschamps was asked about the reality of the situation in the French League, “Ligue 1en,” he admitted that he was not happy, and expressed his deep regret and sadness over the serious events that occurred in some matches or before them, such as what happened in the match between Marseille and Lyon, and the “bus” carrying the Lyon team was bombed. Rockets and fireworks, which led to the injury of the technical director and his assistant, and also what happened to the Lyon fans in the stands, the fans of Marseille, the host team, and the security authorities being forced to take a decision to cancel the match, as well as throwing “the flames” during the match between Montpellier and Clermont, and finally what happened during the match between Rennes and Nantes. He stressed his rejection of such non-sporting events.

Deschamps admitted that competition in the French League is fraught with risks due to the many riots that occur and the poor security of matches, while he said that the situation is different in the national teams, and that there is sports competition because every team wants to see its team winning, and stadium security is in the best condition, in anticipation. For any inappropriate actions on the part of the masses.