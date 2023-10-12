Deportivo Murcia continues to surprise and make history. They eliminated Melilla CD at home this Thursday in the preliminary round of the Copa del Rey by 1-3 and will face a First Division team in the first round of the KO tournament. The team led by Juanvi López will be able to meet all the teams in the top category except Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid and Osasuna, exempt as participants in the Spanish Super Cup.

The match, played this Thursday afternoon at La Espiguera in Melilla, was already won 0-2 at half-time by Deportivo Murcia, which last May beat CD Algar (3-2) in the Territorial Super Cup to get here. With a still very short life and recently promoted to Primera Autonómica, seventh tier of Spanish football, this season they are also undefeated in the League, off to a good start with seven points in three days.

In the 8th minute, Minguela put Juanvi López’s team ahead and in the 20th minute the visitors’ second goal came, the work of Soto, with a header from a corner. The Murcian team, which plays its matches in the town of Corvera, dominated the match at all times.

Guardani closed the gap at the beginning of the second half, but a great goal from Adrián from outside the area sealed the duel. At the last minute, with everything decided, the match was stopped for a quarter of an hour because a fan threw a helmet onto the pitch.

Real Sociedad, Villarreal, Betis, Athletic, Mallorca, Girona, Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla, Celta, Cádiz, Getafe, Valencia, Almería, Las Palmas, Granada and Alavés. Of those 16 clubs, Deportivo Murcia’s rival will emerge in the draw that will be held next Tuesday in Las Rozas. The matches of the first round of the Copa del Rey will be played between October 31 and November 2.