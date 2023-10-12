On the day in Italy, due to a betting incident, the national teams Tonali and Zaniolo received the documents of the investigation in Coverciano and were then sent home by the FIGC, the Daily Mail published decidedly more curious news, but which risks causing serious consequences for another player. This is former Liverpool player Daniel Sturridge, the recipient of an arrest warrant after he failed to appear in a Los Angeles court for a hearing scheduled in recent weeks. The crime? In July 2019 he publicly offered (through his social media) a reward for whoever found his dog, a Pomeranian, who had been taken away from his home in Los Angeles, safe and sound. Foster Washington, an American rapper known as Killa Fame, had taken credit for the discovery of Lucci (this is the dog’s name) and started a civil lawsuit against the footballer who did not pay him the 30,000 euro reward. In December 2021, a Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of the rapper and ordered the attacker to pay the sum. Thirty-four years old, Sturridge played last season (2021-22) for Perth Glory and then never found a job again. On the other hand, he was a commentator for Sky Sports. The next hearing, which will evaluate the financial situation of the former Liverpool player, is set for November 30 when Daniel will be present because he has been issued a summons or will be forcibly accompanied to court by the police. In December 2021 Sturridge wrote on social media: “Just to let you know the truth at Christmas: I met a guy who found my dog ​​and paid him a reward, which he was delighted with (…). Other people are trying to take advantage for their own personal gain.” Rapper Killa Fame responded by posting photos of himself holding Lucci (or a dog that looks like him).