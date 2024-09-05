Thursday, September 5, 2024
Deaths | The summer drowning statistics were published: 68 people drowned throughout the year

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 5, 2024
in World Europe
68 people drowned throughout the year
Four drownings occurred while people were swimming.

August According to preliminary statistics, nine people drowned during this period, according to the Finnish Swimming Education and Lifesaving Association.

Four drownings occurred while swimming, one in connection with water transport, one as a result of falling into the water, and in three cases the course of events is not clear, according to the association.

The association has collected statistics from information obtained through the media and open official sources.

During the summer months there were 49 drowned, which is nine people more than last year. However, the amount is almost the same as the average of the last 10 years.

So far this year, there have been a total of 68 drowned.

Although the number of drownings has decreased in the long term, the figures for the summer months have remained fairly stable for the last 10 years, according to the association.

