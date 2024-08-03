Two students from the Vocational High School of the University of Guadalajara are being soughtthe teenagers are cousins.

Elena Janetzy Medina Rodriguez 18 years old and Kevin Ulysses Sanchez Rodriguez also 18, disappeared on July 29 in Tonalá and Zapopan respectively.

Elena Janetzy She is 1.60 meters tall, of medium build, white skin, her hair is black, straight and long, as distinctive features she has pink painted nails and a scar on her nose.

In addition, she has a heart tattooed on her left forearm, a legend with a butterfly on her right wrist, an image of two turtles on her torso, and a legend on her lower back.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a fuchsia pink blouse, blue pants, white Puma tennis shoes with pink stripes, and a beige bag.

Kevin Rodriguez He is 1.77 meters tall, has a medium build, light brown skin, and has wavy, short, dark brown hair. His distinguishing features include moles on his back, scars on his lip and forehead, and piercings in both ears.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a black T-shirt and pants, white tennis shoes and a gold chain.

