In today’s world there are some communities and tribes who live separately from the rest of the increasingly globalized society, and for this very reason they manage to maintain a lifestyle that dates back thousands of years. These are tribes that are isolated and that they are found in the most remote regions and inaccessible parts of the planet and for this very reason they have preserved themselves from the influence of modern civilization, maintaining their own culture.

Three tribes that are far from today’s society

That of the Sentinelese It is one of the most mysterious and inaccessible tribes on the planet: they are the inhabitants of North Sentinel Island, located in the Andaman archipelago in the Bay of Bengal, and it is a group of indigenous people who have lived for thousands of years in complete isolation and who absolutely refuses to come into contact with the outside world.

The inhabitants of this tribe are known to be very hostile towards strangers and often attack any human who tries to approach their island. There are few observations that have been made from afar and thanks to which it has been possible to understand that they lead a lifestyle based mainly on hunting and gatheringwho use rudimentary tools and live in huts that are built with natural materials that they find around. According to what has been declared by the Indian government, the island is an off-limits area, so that respect the will of the tribe to remain separate from the rest of the world.

The Yanomami They are one of the largest and most isolated tribes in South America: these people live within the rainforests that are found between Brazil and Venezuela and are an indigenous group composed of approximately 35,000 members which therefore occupy a very large area. Their territories are in fact dense jungles and areas which are very difficult to access.

From what we could understand, they live in communal houses which are called “shaboons” and which are built from palm leaves and wood, and have a very complex social structure as well as their spiritual beliefs. They are able to to support oneself through huntingfishing, gathering and small-scale agriculture. Although, unlike the previous tribe, the Yanomami have been in contact with the outside world, they have always rejected any significant influence of modernity, keeping their traditions alive

Finally, there is the tribe of Kawahivathat is, a small group of indigenous people who live in the Amazon region of Brazil and it is believed that within the tribe there are less than 30 individuals and consequently it is one of the most vulnerable and at risk of extinction communities. They are nomadic hunters and gatherers, who move continuously within the forest in order to escape threats and contact with the outside world.

Before the 2000s this tribe was invisible and unknown to the rest of the world and only in that period were evidence of their existence discovered and then the Brazilian government established reserves in order to protect their territorieslimiting access to them so as to preserve their lineage, even though agriculture and illegal logging activities pose a constant threat to their survival.