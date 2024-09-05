It was published yesterday the first teaser trailer of the Minecraft movie with Jack Black and some fans didn’t take it very well. To be precise, they were so traumatized by it that They started apologizing to Minecraft: Story Mode a narrative adventure developed by Telltale Games that doesn’t exactly enjoy a great reputation among fans, so much so that it’s no longer even available for purchase.

The Uncanny Valley

Well, for many it’s time to re-evaluate that game, because compared to what we saw yesterday it was a real gem.

“I am writing a heartfelt apology for Minecraft Story Mode. Forgive me.” One message posted on X reads, with others joining in sharing the same tone and sentiment.Dear Minecraft Story Mode, I owe you an apology. The excitement (and shock) of the Minecraft movie trailer made me realize how unfair I was to you and how much effort and heart went into making Minecraft Story Mode. It may not have been perfect in everyone’s eyes, but it was an honest attempt to tell a fun, interactive story set in a beloved world.”

What’s the problem with the teaser for the new Minecraft movie? According to some, it’s that the pursuit of realism He made him enter the uncanny valleythat is, it made it unpleasant and repellent, almost disturbing. Many have therefore made the comparison with the old Telltale game which, although not without flaws, was much more careful not to cross certain representative boundaries, remaining in line with the style of the Mojang game.

This is not to condemn the film, which will certainly have to be seen to be judged. In the meantime, however, it is right to record the reactions of the community, to understand how it could be received.