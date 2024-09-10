Dead | Simo Keskinen, who talked about his struggle with alcoholism, has died

Dead|In June, Simo Keskinen spoke openly about his life-long struggle with drug addiction and knew that there was not much time left. Now he is dead.

Frankly told about his struggle with drug addiction Simo Keskinen33, has died.

He also told Helsingin Sanomat in published In Aamulehti’s story in June, that he knows he is living his last summer.

Keskinen, born on June 23, 1991, died on August 21, according to the information of the Finnish Population Agency. The Tampere Cathedral congregation announced his death in church announcements at the beginning of September.

Keskinen said that he has spent the last eight years on the concrete floor of a parking garage in Tampere. He had no permanent residence.

Central said that he already knew at the age of 19 that he was a full-fledged alcoholic. He said that he has always loved booze, but tried again and again to get rid of intoxicants.

Keskinen said that she is not bitter about anything, but in June she was sad that, according to what she said, she would not be able to see her child before she died. However, he was happy that the child has the best mother in the world.

Keskinen, who was waiting for his death, said that he does not mourn the end of his life, but was saddened by how it feels to his loved ones.

He wanted to tell the newspaper about his experiences, so that even one person would be saved from drug addiction.