The Colombian footballer Sebastian Villa andHe is working with his new team, Independiente Rivadavia of Argentinaa club that has received much criticism for hiring him.

The sports daily Olé reported that Villa returned to Argentina and has already completed his first training sessions with his new team.

“The Colombian striker, one day after finishing his contract with Beroe of Bulgaria, passed his medical, signed his contract and joined the training sessions of the team managed by Martin Cicotello, at the Bautista Gargantini stadium,” the newspaper stated.

Olé said that on Tuesday, Villas will be part of the team that will work out at the club’s headquarters in an attempt to get in shape.

“This Tuesday there will be a double shift at the Carrollida Sports City and on Wednesday, after morning practice, the players will travel to Córdoba for preseason, prior to the resumption of the Professional League,” it was said.

Villa and the new team received serious criticism on social media, as the past of the midfielder who started in Tolima is not the best.

"Hello @verobrunati @loladelcarril I'm letting you know early because maybe you don't know

Do you remember him? His name is Sebastian Villa and you were very indignant when he was in

@BocaJrsOficial and he had accusations of abuse. He's the same boy, only now he plays for another team," was one of the messages on X.

“How embarrassing and disgusting to have guys like Sebastián Villa on your team, right?” was another of the messages on that social network.

Villa was found guilty of the crime of gender violence against his ex-partner, Daniela Cortes. Then, Rocio Tamara Doldan, A 26-year-old Argentinian woman reported him for sexual abuse and attempted murder in Buenos Aires.

The Colombian player left Boca Juniors not on better terms and traveled to Europe, football in which he could not fit in. His last team was the Beroe from Bulgaria.

“Villa’s main objective will be to prevent Lepra from losing its category, since the team is last in the averages, with 0.789, the result of 15 points in 19 games. If the AFA respects the regulations with which the competitions began in the First Division, at the end of the year they will be relegated last in the averages table and last in the annual table (today Tigre with seven points in 19 games),” said Olé.

On July 178, Rivadavia will play against Gym, match of the sixth date of the Argentine League.

Sports