A giant of the world of cinema dies: iconic voice of The Lion King and Star Wars

The world of cinema loses a legend. James Earl JonesAmerican actor and voice actor, died at the age of 93 in his home in Dutchess County, New York. The news, released by Variety.howmarks the end of an extraordinary career. The big screen and the Broadway stages mourn his passing.

Farewell to an International Cinema Legend: James Earl Jones Dies

With his deep, unmistakable voice, Jones has become an icon, celebrated for his memorable roles and for lending his voice to two of the most beloved characters in cinema history: Mufasa no The Lion King And Darth Vader in the saga of Star Wars.

Born in 1931, James Earl Jones overcame a stutter that plagued him as a child to become one of the most powerful voices in the world of music. His career is a constellation of successes. Winner of two Tony Award for his theatrical interpretations and a Oscar to career in 2012.

Jones made his mark on Hollywood cinema with iconic roles: Alex Haley in the miniseries RootsKing Jaffe ne The Prince Seeks a Wifeand Vice Admiral James Greer in the Jack Ryan films, including The Hunt for Red October of 1990 and Under the sign of danger of 1994. His extraordinary performance earned him numerous awards, including three Emmy and a Golden Globe.

James Earl Jones is a symbol of personal and professional resilience. He has faced difficult times throughout his life, including a troubled childhood lived in silence and the loss of his second wife, actress Cecilia Hart, in 2016, with whom he had his son, Flynn.

Broadway recognized the actor’s long and outstanding career in 2022: Manhattan’s prestigious Cort Theatre was renamed James Earl Jones Theatre in his honor. A tribute to a man who redefined what it means to be talented on stage.

RIP to the GOAT, James Earl Jones pic.twitter.com/OuzdNqudFJ — Meredith Loftus (@MeredithLoftus) September 9, 2024

Countless messages of condolence from all over the world on social media. Fans, colleagues and personalities from the world of entertainment remember the actor with love and admiration. His voice and his interpretations will continue to inspire and move the world.

RIP James Earl Jones 🙏pic.twitter.com/cCh3D4mkrl — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 9, 2024

James Earl Jones was a gentle giant. His voice He told timeless legends. His personal story teaches us to believe in ourselves and that inner strength can overcome any obstacle.