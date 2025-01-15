Shortly after the Biden administration’s announcement, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that they would “gradually” release a total of 553 prisoners “sanctioned for various crimes.”



01/15/2025



Updated at 07:00h.





“The Cuban nation has been betrayed,” is how Cuban opposition leader Guillermo ‘Coco’ Fariñas reacted to the decision to suspend the Title III of the Cuban Democratic Freedom and Solidarity Act (Helms-Burton Act) and to remove Cuba from the list of…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only