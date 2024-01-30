David Ospina It was a total unknown. In recent days his name has been heard in several teams, being in Europe, Mexico where it was an option, but also in National Athletic A possibility opened up for him, although he did not end up arriving.

His presence in Al Nassr It was not confirmed and given the non-registration in the season due to the injury he suffered a year ago that kept him away from the fields, and everything seemed that the goalkeeper wanted another option to be able to have minutes of competition.

Fixed up

However, Ospina was confirmed by Al Nassr, who announced through his social networks the continuity of the experienced goalkeeper.

“Welcome back,” was the message from Al Nassr and with which he announced that the goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team will continue in his ranks.

Ospina now has somewhere to play and all he has to do is compete to return to the National Team squad, with whom he returned for the friendlies played in the United States last December.

It should be remembered that Ospina had been working with Al Nassr and was called up for an international tour of the team, in which he will have the opportunity to play against Inter Miami and Al Hilal.

