One last twist in the Datkovic case, which could more or less be guessed from how things have developed in recent days, has meant that the Croatian defender is about to sign for Albacete and does not end up in Saudi Arabia. Sources from FC Cartagena confirmed to LA VERDAD that the negotiation between Datkovic and the La Mancha team is close to closing, after the footballer’s representative informed last night that the Abha Club, a Saudi league team that supposedly wanted to sign the Croatian, had withdrawn their offer .

In Cartagena they have focused on this Friday’s day to facilitate the departure of Datkovic, whom they consider “guilty” of this situation. The Balkan central defender appeared in the office of the president, Paco Belmonte, before traveling to Andorra and asked to be allowed to leave. In Saudi Arabia they promised him a two-year contract, at a rate of one million euros per season. “It is the offer of my life,” Datkovic stressed. And Belmonte did not object to his departure, understanding that he was going to release a lot of salary mass (he is the player who earns the most in the squad) and that could help him to balance the salary limit before this September 1.

But the days went by and Datkovic did not leave. His representative always claimed that he only needed the Saudi Arabian visa to sign for the Abha Club. This club, however, has the quota of foreigners covered. And in Cartagena they asked Datkovic’s agent if there were problems with his signing. The answer was negative. “No problem”. But the truth is that the Croatian asked to play against Levante and to be allowed to return to training. This was a clear indicator that his signing by the Abha Club could fall through. If he hadn’t already fallen.

Finally, on Thursday night, confirmation came that the Saudi team would not finally sign the ‘Sicario’, who asked to be reinstated in the albinegra discipline. Belmonte and Breis were clear about it from the start. Datkovic could not wear the Cartagena shirt again. Thus, this Friday, with less than 24 hours to spare, Datkovic went out to the Spanish market and Albacete was the one that showed the most interest from the first moment in taking over his services.

The termination of Datkovic, who demands to earn the same amount at Albacete as he earned at Efesé, is not yet complete. But the logical thing is that it arrives as soon as possible. Cartagena, in parallel, is looking for a footballer who can act on the right wing, both as a winger and as a winger. He negotiated with Aleix Vidal, formerly of Seville, Barça and Espanyol, but that option was unfeasible because the salary he computed in LaLiga was 800,000 euros. There is no room for such a waste. The club will try to close one last operation in the last hours of this Friday. If he does not succeed, starting tomorrow he will look for a footballer in the market for unemployed players.