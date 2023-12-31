Sunday, December 31, 2023, 12:40



Fun costumes, lots of color, desire to enjoy and a good atmosphere. These were the main characteristics of the San Silvestre race, which filled the streets of Lorca with athletes in its tenth edition. The participation record was broken again with 1,450 registered, 1,200 of them in the senior category, and the rest in the children's category. The last sporting event of the year was held in the morning and was organized by the City Council with the collaboration of the newspaper LA VERDAD.

The winner in the men's category was the 21-year-old Daniel Gálvez, from Fuente Álamo, from UCAM Cartagena, who clocked 13 minutes 9 seconds and maintained an average pace of 3.05 minutes per kilometer. The second to cross the finish line was Francisco Javier Pelegrín from the Albacete Ingeteam Triathlon Club, with a time of 13 minutes 20 seconds, and the third was Julio Alberto Piernas, with a time of 13 minutes 42 seconds.

In the women's category, the winner was Fátima Hernández from the Águilas Athletics Club, who clocked 15 minutes and 15 seconds and had a pace of 3.35 minutes per kilometer. In second position, Svetlana Mironova from Club Máximus crossed the finish line with a time of 15 minutes and 34 seconds and Miriam Andreu was third with a time of 15 minutes and 53 seconds.

The race started and finished on Juan Carlos I Avenue before hundreds of spectators who cheered on the runners. It had an urban route that included the streets of the historic center. As is traditional, many participants chose to dress in original costumes such as one from the well-known restaurant 'Mariscos a lo bestia', which included the wheelbarrow pretending to be carrying shrimp and that of Aquaman and his wife Mera, who dressed a dozen women from a club. running. «We participate every year and we have been preparing the costume for months. This year we deserve to win because last year we came second with Waterwoman,” they explained to LA VERDAD.

“The important thing is to laugh,” commented two other athletes dressed in an ostentatious inflatable dinosaur costume with which they managed to cross the finish line without getting punctured. There was no shortage of costumes of Three Wise Men, elves, or Christmas trees. Others wore colorful wigs, tutus or Christmas hats.

The councilors of Urban Planning, Local Development, Economy and Social Rights, María Hernández, Rosa Medina, Belén Pérez and Mayte Martínez, respectively, were dressed as reindeer and formed a fun group with the snowman Olaf from the Disney movie Frozen, who played by the Councilor for Celebrations, María de las Huertas García. The protagonists of the animated film Anna and Elsa were also present.

Among those who put on their sneakers was the mayor, Fulgencio Gil, a regular at popular races, who did not hesitate to participate in the festive atmosphere by wearing the colors red and green in his outfit. The PSOE councilor, José Ángel Ponce, also put on the number.

This year, the proceeds from registrations will go to the Association of People with Physical Disabilities (Asdisfilor) through the '#RetoYoSíVamos'. Its president, José Luis Llamas, who was among the audience, said he was “very happy” about the high participation.

Together with the City Council and LA VERDAD, the #RetoYoSiVamos and the Puertas Lorca Athletics Club collaborated in the organization. The race was sponsored by Caixa Bank, X-Elio, Aquadeus and Universae.