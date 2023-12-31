2-month investigation based on 150 interviews, photos and videos indicates how an extremist group raped Israeli women on October 7; Hamas denies accusations

Report published (for subscribers) on Thursday (Dec 28, 2023) by the North American newspaper The New York Times claims that the extremist group Hamas weaponized sexual violence during the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The extensive journalistic investigation of the NYT took 2 months. The team interviewed more than 150 people, including witnesses, soldiers, doctors and experts in cases of sexual violence. Photos, videos and GPS data from cell phones were also analyzed.

The conclusion is that cases of sexual violence were not isolated. According to the newspaper, Hamas extremists raped, brutalized and killed women and girls in at least 7 parts of Israel in the October 7th attacks. Hamas denies the accusations, claiming that such practices would violate the principles of Islam.

ATTENTION: the reports published by NYT and described below are strong.

The newspaper reported having access to photos and videos that show:

the body of a woman in a kibbutz with dozens of nails in her thighs and groin;

the bodies of two soldiers killed at a base near Gaza appear to indicate that both were shot directly in the vagina.

Volunteer soldiers and doctors said they found more than 30 bodies of women and girls near the rave attacked by Hamas – and where 3 Brazilians died – and in the kibbutzim of Be'eri and Kfar Aza. The victims had their legs open, their clothes torn and signs of violence in the genital region. Some even suffered mutilations or were killed while tied up.

Rave survivors who managed to hide from Hamas reported to NYT who witnessed rape scenes and saw extremists carrying women's severed heads. Here are 3 reports below: Sapir, 24-year-old accountant who spoke on condition her full name was not revealed – As reported to the NYT when listening to the accountant, "the first victim she said she saw was a young woman with red hair, blood running down her back and pants lowered to her knees. A man pulled her by the hair and made her bend over. Another penetrated her, Sapir said, and each time she flinched, he stuck a knife into her back. She said she then saw another woman 'shattered'. While one terrorist was raping her, she said, another pulled out a box cutter and slashed her chest. 'One continues to rape her and the other throws her breast to someone else, and they play with it, throw it until it falls on the road,' Sapir said. She said the men cut this woman's face, which then disappeared from their field of vision. At about the same time, she said, she saw 3 other women raped and terrorists carrying the severed heads of 3 other women. Sapir provided photographs of her hiding place and her injuries, and police officers maintained her testimony and released a video of her, with her face blurred, recounting some of the things she had seen";

Raz Cohen, security consultant – "All [5 extremistas] gather around her. She is standing. They start to rape her. She screams. I still remember her voice, a wordless scream. Then one of them raises a knife and they massacre her.";

security consultant – “All [5 extremistas] gather around her. She is standing. They start to rape her. She screams. I still remember her voice, a wordless scream. Then one of them raises a knife and they massacre her.”; Jamal Waraki, volunteer from NGO Zaka (specialized in rescue and first aid) – “The hands [do corpo de uma jovem encontrada na rave atacada] they were tied behind their backs. She was bent over, half naked, with her panties rolled up below her knees.”.

According to NYT, investigators from Lahav 433, an elite unit of the Israeli police, are gathering evidence of the rapes. However, there is still no approximate number of victims. Here are the reasons listed by authorities:

most victims died;

the bodies were buried as quickly as possible for religious reasons and did not undergo autopsies or examinations that could have identified the presence of semen;

Initially, the Israeli police's objective was not to analyze a crime scene, but to expel Hamas from Israeli territory and identify the dead.

Hamas has denied that its members committed rape, but has not responded to these specific accusations collected by Israeli authorities and also described in the Hamas report. NYT.

“We, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, strongly denounce these baseless claims and fabrications that aim to incite our people in their legitimate struggle”declared the group on October 11, after Joe Biden, president of the USA, and Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister of Israel, accused the extremists – at the time without all the details now revealed.

Read the complete from the Hamas statement (PDF – 152 kB).

NYTimes criticized

The main newspaper in the United States and one of the most influential in the world, the NYT had been criticized in recent months by the Israeli community, who understood that the vehicle was not highlighting the Hamas violence on October 7th.

On December 24, 2023, the NYT published in its opinion section a article (link for subscribers) of the mayor of Gaza City, Yahya R. Sarraj, who has held the position since 2019 as appointed by Hamas. The publication of the text provoked a wave of criticism on the social network (former Twitter) accusing the newspaper of “promoting one of the leaders of Hamas and allowing him to spread his propaganda”.

O NYT did not respond to criticism of Yahya R. Sarraj's article. But 4 days later he published the extensive report of December 28, 2023, which had been in preparation for 2 months, with details of Hamas' use of sexual violence.