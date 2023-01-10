Dani Vega attempts the shot in the presence of Álvaro Núñez, in the clash between Barcelona B and Real Murcia on September 24 at the Johan Cruyff stadium. / LOF

It has been Mario Simón’s wild card this season and the best solution to alleviate Real Murcia’s shortcomings in attack. Dani Vega (Mérida, 25 years old) started this course as a designated player to move in various attacking positions, both as a winger and as a midfielder and also, in specific cases, as a center forward.

But with the p