Although airlines have strict flight protocols so that major incidents do not happen, the truth is that, no matter how much things are planned, unexpected events can always occur, as demonstrated by the viral case of a kitten that escaped from its cage in mid-flight.

Although many people are afraid of flying in a airplanethe truth is that aircraft are classified as the safest transport, however, despite this, some problems may arise during the trip, which, if not controlled in time, can cause real disasters.

Under this framework, a video has become popular on the internet in which you can see how a cute kitten was more cunning than those who closed its cage, because, in mid-flight, it managed to escape.

It was through the social network TikTok where a clip was uploaded showing a furry animal walking down the aisle of an airplane when the commercial aircraft was in full flight.

According to what can be seen in the viral tiktokhaving escaped and enjoyed a bit of freedom on the plane in the first class area, the kitten is caught by one of the hostesses.

After capturing it, the flight attendant walks around with the kitty in her arms, showing it to each passenger while asking them if it is not her pet. However, the hairy man manages to get out of his grasp.

“Someone lost a cat? Does anyone miss a cat?” The worker asked before the kitten escaped again.

It didn’t take long for a man to recognize the cat and go for it. It was so, without giving any explanation, he picks up the kitten, and takes it back to the place where he was sitting.

In addition to the previous video, the clip in which you can see how the little animal began to jump on the passenger seatswho took the situation in a relaxed way.

About the unusual fact, according to the medium New York Postthe kitten’s escape took place on December 30, 2022 on a flight from the airline united airlines that went from Dallas, Texas, to San Francisco, California, United States.