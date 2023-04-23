Cult | The bodies of 21 people who allegedly starved themselves have been unearthed in Kenya

The grave finds were made in the forest in Shakahola village. Among the victims are children.

Already 21 bodies has been unearthed in a cult-related investigation in Kenya, a police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told news agency AFP on Saturday.

HS told earlier in Aprilthat the police are looking for the cult leader after finding four of its members dead.

The grave discoveries were made in the forest in Shakahola village near the town of Malindi.

“We haven’t even gotten deeper than the surface, so it’s likely that more bodies will be found,” an AFP source said on Saturday. Another police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the current body count to AFP, with local media reports backing up the statements.

In case the leader of the Good News International church has been arrested for allegedly urging his followers to starve themselves to meet Jesus.

Kenyan Nation-media, the land where the graves were found belongs to the leader in question. The actual search began yesterday, Friday, and seven bodies were found then.

Nation’s interviewed according to locals and relatives of the victims, the leader of the church has steered the lives of their followers strongly.

The case is scheduled to be heard in court on May 2, with a preliminary hearing on Monday. According to the Nation, 14 other people are currently in police custody in connection with the investigation.