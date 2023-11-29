Covid, boom in infections in Austria: recommendation on masks returns

Surge in Covid cases in Austria and the Health Minister recommends the use of masks in hospitals, but also on the most crowded public transport. In a series of posts on in nursing homes or doctors’ offices. And this also applies to the most crowded public transport.” The minister, as reported by Die Presse, clarified that there is no specific obligation to wear masks also because at the moment there are no problems in hospitals in terms of hospitalizations.

There are currently ten people in intensive care units due to Covid-19 and none due to the flu. “If you wear a mask, you protect yourself and others. This applies to all infectious diseases for which there are currently more infections,” Rauch said.

The Minister of Health therefore launched a new appeal to the population, and in particular to the elderly and frail, so that those most at risk choose to be vaccinated against Covid and flu.