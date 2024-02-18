The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of El Salvador confirmed the sweeping re-election of President Nayib Bukele with 84.65% of the votes in the elections held on February 4.

“Mr. Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez and Mr. Félix Ulloa, respectively, are declared elected president and vice president of the Republic of El Salvador”indicated the TSE in a document that confirms the results of the election published on its account on the social network X.

Bukele won with 84.65 percent of the votes, according to the TSE. On February 9, at the end of the election counting, the TSE announced that Bukele had won with 82.66 percent of the valid votes.

Bukele must begin his next five-year term starting June 1. The presidential candidate of the former leftist guerrilla of the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN), Manuel Flores, came in second place with 6.40% of the vote.

Meanwhile, Joel Sánchez, from the right-wing Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena), obtained 5.57%, according to the minutes. The electoral roll included 6.2 million people, of whom 3.2 million voted, a participation of 52.60%, according to the TSE.

Alejandro Muyshondt, former security advisor to Nayib Bukele. Photo: EFE / Social networks

The court was advancing in the final scrutiny of the legislative elections, in which Bukele's Nuevas Ideas (NI) partye is on track to be the majority in Congress, which will go from having 84 seats to 60, after a reform of the electoral law.

Meanwhile, the electoral observation mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) declared itself “concerned” about the delay in legislative scrutiny. The mission “expresses its concern about the delay and lack of uniformity (in) the final scrutiny” of the legislative elections, the mission said in a statement.

This mission “has observed a lack of control by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) over the development of this stage in which, on many occasions, the decisions remain in the hands of the representatives of the political parties,” said the mission of the OAS.

The mission also said that it “has taken note” of “the attacks of which hundreds of journalists were victims” throughout the election process, and denounced that on Saturday a member of the OAS mission was hindered in her work in legislative scrutiny by members of the ruling NI party. This Sunday, the TSE, in response to the OAS complaint, said that it affirmed “the commitment to provide facilities and access” to the scrutiny process.

AFP