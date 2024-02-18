Greece recently approved marriage and adoption for same-sex couples, despite being a conservative society and in which the Church still has great importance in government decisions. Thus Greece is establishing a clear distance between state affairs and the dogmas of the Orthodox Church.

It happened the day after Valentine's Day. At the cost of long negotiations and a confrontation within the government's own side, Greece became the 37th country in the world, the 16th in Europe and, above all, the first Orthodox Christian country to authorize marriage and adoption between people. of the same sex.

A decision faced by the influential Church, which has always declared itself “firmly opposed” to the bill.

On February 15, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (of the right-wing New Democracy party) celebrated the adoption of this reform, an emblematic measure of his second term, calling it “a turning point for human rights.”

A victory for the pro-European leader, whose text was approved by 176 of the 254 deputies present in Parliament (Vouli) after two days of debate, and a true feat for a country long dominated by the Church.

It is estimated that 90% of Greek society is Orthodox, which is reflected in state and ecclesiastical institutions, which are not separate.

After the Church and conservatives clashed over traditional family values, the final vote was a test to assess Greece's progressivism and its ability to set a new standard for LGBTQ+ rights in the Orthodox Christian world.

Few levers

“The Greek Church has taken quite a few hits in the last thirty years,” says Joëlle Dalègre, professor emerita of history at Inalco and specialist in contemporary Greece.

When the Greek State was created, the Ottoman heritage meant that people were defined by religion and, therefore, by Orthodoxy,” the expert continues by referring to this important element of Greek national identity that earned the Orthodox Church a exceptional place and role.

The specialist specifies that the beginning of the change occurred in 1981 with the coming to power of Pasok (Greek center-left political party). The same year, Greece entered the European Union. “Little by little the Church lost its privileges.”

A phenomenon linked in particular to a change in life in Greece and public opinion. “The Greeks wanted to approach the traditional model of Western Europe with the impression that this was the cultural model to follow to be great, developed and modern.”

Since then, the Church has given in to several reforms, including the creation of civil marriage and then the “pact of common life” (equivalent to the PACS, created in 2008 for heterosexual couples, then opened to homosexual couples in 2015, after a conviction of Greece by the European Court of Human Rights), or even the relaxation of Orthodox teaching in school.

“Every time there has been a setback, it has caused shock among public opinion,” explains Joëlle Dalègre, also giving the example of the elimination of the mention of religion in Greek identity documents. “Each time it is a step backwards on the part of the Church. Each time it protested, but it was not listened to.”

As soon as the government announced its intention to open marriage to same-sex couples, the Orthodox Church stepped forward and called for a roll-call vote in Parliament, which was seen as an attempt to pressure certain MPs.

To oppose a reform that goes against its dogmas, the Church of Greece, however, has few important levers. In fact, if a few decades ago the ecclesiastical institution could still use threats against elected officials, today this seems to have the effect of a sword in the water.

Joëlle Dalègre, also author of 'Greece since 1945', explains:

The local metropolitans have once again tried to put pressure on the deputies from certain rural regions far from the two largest cities (Athens and Thessaloniki), which in moral terms remain very traditional, but they put pressure on the deputies from the center of Athens.

The historian adds that if the threat of excommunication of deputies was common in 1950 and 1960, seven decades later, it also seems vain: “They would be too afraid that it would not move many people.”

“The Church of Greece has no more legal means than others to prevent a political decision,” explains Méropi Anastassiadou, professor of History at Inalco, specialist in contemporary Greece and the Ottoman and post-war space.

“He can only use his own 'tools',” he adds, citing in particular excommunication, preaching and exchanges of opinion in civil society.

“In the recent past, it has managed to create important movements of opinion,” continues the historian, referring to the issue of identity documents and school history textbooks. “The Church has media (for example radio) and is very present in the daily life of an important part of society,” added the expert.

Lately, opinion movements have mainly taken the form of public protests. Along with far-right political parties (including Niki, a party of this tendency close to Russia) and traditionalist groups, thousands of people demonstrated in front of parliament on Sunday, brandishing icons of the Virgin and Christian crosses.

However, it is a country marked by ten years of economic crisis that led to the imposition of strict austerity measures, an explosion in the unemployment rate, serial privatizations in many sectors and, most recently, a dramatic train accident, as well as serious flooding and the dismay of farmers.

Protesters opposed to the opening of marriage and adoption to gay couples brandish Greek flags, crosses, Orthodox icons and signs saying “NO,” on February 11, 2024 in Athens. © Aris Messinis, AFP

Church and State, “increasingly separated de facto”

Orthodoxy is undoubtedly still an element of identity in Greece, but in practice things are changing rapidly. Civil marriage – then considered by the Church as a “catastrophic bomb” lodged in the very foundations of Greek society – is increasingly popular, as is the “pact of common life” that has also been developing over the centuries. years.

“Alexis Tsipras (former left-wing prime minister from 2015 to 2019) could theoretically have enacted this law [sobre el matrimonio para todos] ten years ago, but he did not do it because “he was still afraid of strong reactions”, analyzes Joëlle Dalègre.

In the period preceding the adoption of the law on marriage for all, the current Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, always left the Church on the sidelines, presenting his project above all as a modern and democratic measure, allowing equality between all the citizens. This he said:

We have historically had divergent opinions with the Church on civil marriage, cremation and the omission of religion from Greek identity documents. Experience has shown that these changes were necessary. They have not harmed society or the collaboration between State and Church, and I am convinced that from now on it will be the same.

The deputy of the Syriza party (left), Elena Akrita, also believes that the position of the Church, which “is not an interlocutor” in this debate, should not be taken into account.

“Successive governments have taken several opportunities over the last ten or fifteen years to tell you that you cannot get involved in issues that are the responsibility of state authorities,” says Méropi Anastassidou, referring in particular to the issue of Covid vaccines, the Orthodox clergy were very reluctant to get vaccinated.

Furthermore, although Church and State are not legally separated (the clergy in particular remain employees of the State), “they are increasingly separated de facto, but we don't say so”, considers Joëlle Dalègre.

Now, with the approval of the new bill in favor of the LGBTIQ+ community, “more countries in the Eastern European bloc, as well as more right-wing cabinets, could be encouraged to follow their example and consider similar inclusive policies.”

However, when it comes to influencing other Orthodox-majority countries, nothing is less certain. “In Russia, Putin doesn't want to marry homosexual couples,” jokes Joëlle Dalègre.

As for Romania or even Bulgaria, the historian adds: “Compared to the path that Greece is taking in matters of religion, they are at least 40 years behind”, which does not allow us to foresee an evolution in this sense, “a unless European legislation is adopted that forces them to do so.

