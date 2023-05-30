In Molina de Segura, the timer was set to zero this Monday to start a negotiation race that could lead to a possible pact between the two right-wing parties, PP and Vox, to take over the reins of the Consistory, after seven years of governments of coalition led by the PSOE. The fourteen councilors that add up gives them for it. At the moment, they have not made a move and the post-election day was used by both to disconnect from fifteen intense days of campaigning.

José Ángel Alfonso, the PP candidate, evaded himself in the gym that he frequents and spent part of the morning attending to some legal matters in the law firm that he shares with his partner in a building in Plaza de la Cerámica. On Sunday night he congratulated the Vox candidate, Antonio Martínez, for the results achieved, but they have not yet specified dates to sit down to negotiate.

Martínez is clear “with whom we are not going to agree.” And he also remarked that his voters “are not going to see their votes trampled.” At the moment, there are no red lines, awaiting instructions. And it is that the Vox candidate is waiting for the regional leadership of his party to indicate the way to face the negotiations, with the aim of adopting a common strategy in those municipalities where he can enter to form a government.

The candidate of Abascal’s party, Antonio Martínez, assures that he is clear “with whom we are not going to agree”

The PP is in no hurry, but it won’t pause much either. To questions from LA VERDAD, the leader of the popular molinenses indicated that he plans to call a meeting with his board of directors to make a more detailed assessment of the results that his party obtained last Sunday. Before that meeting, which is expected to take place tomorrow, Wednesday, Alfonso wants to hold a meeting with the other candidates who will be councilors in order to “raise awareness and internalize” the situation. It must be taken into account that in the ranks of the PP there will be five new councilors who will have to catch up as soon as possible if they finally assume the task of governing the Consistory.

The leader of the popular Molinenses insisted that “the important thing is to have a common project,” leaving ideologies aside. And it is that in the present legislature it has become clear that they do not agree on certain ideological postulates, as has happened when voting on motions referring to equality or gender violence.

But they also know that there are coincidences on other issues that are a priority for both parties. Both have actively and passively denounced the lack of security on the streets of Molina. And they have also insisted that the city is dirty and plans are necessary to improve street cleaning.

These points of coincidence may be the ones that are put on the table if both formations intend to reach a governance agreement. Alfonso affirmed that he does not aspire to be mayor “at the cost of anything.” For him, “the fundamental thing is the need to change Molina de Segura.”

governance pact



On the other side, the socialist Eliseo García recalled yesterday that his party was the most voted last Sunday. “Feijóo says that he should govern the most voted list,” he remarked. He already said during election night that the Socialists will fight “until the end for what he has asked for citizenship.” Despite the fact that the PSOE does not have a sufficient majority, García values ​​the almost 13,000 votes that he added to establish himself as the force with the most votes. Asked if he suggests some kind of coalition, the acting mayor told this newspaper that he is waiting “if the PP has any proposal for a governance pact.” It does not seem that the popular ones are for the work, given that in the term that is now ending there have been more disagreements with the Socialists than meeting points. But the race to June 17 has only just begun.

The PSOE prevails in 62 of the 87 polling stations

Eliseo García’s PSOE won 62 of the 87 polling stations distributed on Sunday in various schools and social centers in the municipality. The PP prevailed in 24 tables, mainly in urbanizations and some in the urban center such as Vistarreal, La Alcayna, the French Lyceum, and the Consolación and Paseo Rosales schools. He also added more votes in the schools of El Fenazar, where the residents of the districts of the Molina field participate. And at a table at the Cervantes school there was a tie at 167 votes between both political formations.

Agglutinating the results in the 57 sections constituted in Molina, the Socialists obtained more votes than the sum of PP and Vox in twelve of them. In other words, with those results, he would have reached an absolute majority and could continue to govern.

This happened in various sections of the schools and civic centers of San Antonio, Fátima, San Miguel, San José, San Miguel, Gregorio Miñano, Francisco de Goya and Vega del Táder institutes, and the Salvador García Aguilar library. In all these cases, the PSOE exceeded 46% of the votes cast, reaching the best result at a table at the Francisco de Goya Institute, with 57.92% of the total votes counted.

But in most tables the sum of votes from PP and Vox was greater than the support received by the current mayor’s party, which ultimately meant that the PSOE’s victory had a bitter taste as it did not achieve a sufficient majority .

the voice of the garden



This circumstance occurred in the three orchard districts and the most populated, La Ribera, El Llano and Torrealta, as well as in the Los Olivos school, where the residents of Los Valientes also vote. In addition, the same thing happened in other sections of the urban area, such as the Sagrado Corazón school, Las Balsas center, Casa de la Cultura, Eduardo Linares or San Roque institute, among others.

The Active Urbanizations party has obtained a good part of its electoral loot with 1,562 votes in the tables located in residential areas, especially in Altorreal and La Alcayna.