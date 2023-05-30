Brazil Agencyi

05/29/2023 – 22:17

Brazil started the campaign at the World Taekwondo Championship in Baku (Azerbaijan) very well, as it won, this Monday (29), on the first day of disputes, a bronze medal in the category up to 57 kg with Maria Clara Pacheco.

Maria Clara Pacheco had an almost perfect day in the competition. She stumbled only in the semifinals, when she was overcome by the Hungarian Luana Marton, who took the gold medal.

Related news: IT’S SEMIFINAAAAAAAAL! And it’s a guaranteed medal for Maria Clara Pacheco (57kg) at the Taekwondo World Cup in Baku Victory in the quarterfinals over Mirabzalova, after winning the first 2 rounds: 7×0 and 12×0. pic.twitter.com/9MITSNiPzP — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) May 29, 2023

On the first day of competitions Brazil had another representative in action. João Victor Diniz (68kg) debuted with a victory over Edward Holland, from Sierra Leone. However, in the second fight the Brazilian stopped before the Iranian Martin Rezaei.

Next Tuesday (30) Brazil will fight for medals at the Taekwondo World Cup with Milena Titoneli (67kg), Thaisa Silva (73kg) and Matheus Marciano (58kg).























