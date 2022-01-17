Two more classified in the quarterfinals of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior were known this Monday afternoon (17). At the Ernesto Rocco stadium, in Porto Feliz (SP), Cruzeiro thrashed hosts Desportivo Brasil 4-1 and secured themselves among the remaining eight in the competition. In the confrontation between the surprises of Copinha, Oeste beat Canaã-BA by 3 to 2 at Arena Barueri and will be the opponent of Palmeiras, which, earlier, eliminated the current champion Internacional.

Despite the elastic score, Cruzeiro’s victory was suffered. Raposa opened the scoring in the 4th minute with the midfielder Ageu, in a strike from outside the area that deflected in the marking before filling the nets. Desportivo Brasil gave goalkeeper Denivys work and managed to equalize at 44, with striker Marcelo Santos, after a corner kick.

At 6 minutes into the second half, midfielder Victor Diniz took advantage of a cross by Alex Matos on the right and put Cruzeiro ahead. Another striker Vitor Roque, with a hit from the edge of the area, scored the third of the miners, at 22 minutes. In extra time, Vitor Roque crossed on the right, goalkeeper Orlando deflected and forward Vitinho, in the left, enshrined the celestial triumph.

On Wednesdays, Cruzeiro will face the winner of São Paulo and Vasco, who are on the field at the Anacleto Campanella stadium, in São Caetano do Sul (SP).

WE LOVE THE CRUISE IS WHAT MATTERS! @pedro_josecg / Cruise pic.twitter.com/cChd3uVaFp — Cruise (@Cruzeiro) January 17, 2022

In Barueri, Oeste went to the break with two goals ahead of Canaã. At 37 minutes, midfielder Tite received a pass from forward Kauã on the left and hit from the middle of the area to open the scoring. Five minutes later, Kauã scored in the area on the left and kicked across, marking Rubrão’s second.

The Bahians reacted in the final stage. At 17 minutes, defender Aisley, with a header, scored after a corner kick from the left. At 40, striker Rian escaped the mark on the right and crossed. Midfielder Natan headed the post and striker Vinícius Alves left everything the same. When the game went to penalties, Reifit (the same one that defined the victory of Oeste over Flamengo) came back to shine. The striker gave a beautiful cross kick, in the angle, decreeing the classification of the Paulistas in the 44th minute.

