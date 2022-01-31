Construction New lighting system to be installed in Senate Square: pedestrians and motorists should be prepared for emergency arrangements

Most of the Senate Square will be in use during the works, but part of the square area will be reserved for site use.

Helsinki the significant view of the cityscape will change after February, when a new lighting system will be installed in the historic Senate Square.

Construction work will start on February 2, and the contract is expected to be completed by the end of the month, according to the City of Helsinki’s website.

Most of Senate Square will remain in the public domain during the construction work, but areas on Unioninkatu and Snellmaninkatu will be reserved for site use.

Public transport will not be affected by the installation work, but other traffic will be exempted.

Urakan During this time, 14 new lighting poles will be installed on the market.

In 2018, the Helsinki urban environment shared an observational image of the Senate Square columns on Twitter.

These pillars were Futudesign’s competition proposal in an open design competition organized by the City of Helsinki in 2018.

The new light poles are meant to “elevate the historic buildings surrounding the square into a beautiful part of the cityscape,” the city’s website says.

The chosen luminaire model has been described as gesture-free and modern.