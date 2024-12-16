Congressional lawyers urge Junts to reformulate the initiative on a question of trust in Pedro Sánchez

The legal services of Congress do not get involved. In a 14-page report that addresses the convenience or not from a legal point of view of admitting for processing a Junts initiative that requires a question of trust from Pedro Sánchez, something that is the exclusive responsibility of the President of the Government, the lawyers of the Lower House end up washing their hands and passing the hot potato to the parliamentary groups representing the Table.

“In view of the existing precedents, it is not possible to extract a univocal line of action on the part of the Board. Starting from the premise that we are faced with a non-legal proposition, the result of the vote on this initiative, if it were admitted and submitted to the Plenary, will have no legal impact on the relationship of trust existing between the Legislative Branch and the Executive. ” notes that report.

The letter, to which elDiario.es has had access, adds that, since there are no precedents, “it is up to the Board to establish a criterion, which will probably serve as a reference for the decision regarding the admission for processing of other control initiatives in the future.”

Of course, if it is admitted for processing, the legal services suggest that Junts reformulate their initiative. “The parliamentary group that authored the initiative could be asked to reformulate it to reinforce its exclusively political nature.”

The parliamentary groups that are part of the Government are now discussing the political convenience of overturning the Junts initiative or not within the framework of the negotiations with Carles Puigdemont’s party to move forward with the General State Budgets. The meeting of the Board that will decide it is called for this Tuesday at 10:00.