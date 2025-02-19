A triplet of Kylian Mbappé, with its many in the 4, 33 and 61 minutes against Manchester City (3-1) certified the Real Madrid classification for the round of 16 of the Champions League. And the sinking of the Manchester City project that must be regenerated. Find new goals. Nothing is forever and Guardiola knows better than anyone. It cost you to verbalize it. But he did it at Santiago Bernabéu. It sounded humble. Also resigned. His team has only won three games of ten played in this new Champions. Two at home and one outside the Bratislava. However, at the premiere of the new Champions Manchester City has ended up occupying the 22nd square number. All insufficient to be in the round of 16. End of cycle.

Read too

“He has won the best Real Madrid with which we have crossed in recent years. For his possession, for his ability to run, defend well. For many reasons we have lost consistency this course. And we don’t have that rhythm, ”Guardiola acknowledged. The figures shudder to anyone. There are 13 losses that adds Manchester City in a season to forget. An unprecedented figure for a coach who, in 17 years of career on the benches, had never encountered such a situation.

“We have been there for many years. Now you have to learn, make decisions and focus now to be among the 4-5 best in the Premier League. You have to rebuild the team. Nothing is forever, but we have won six Leagues premiers in 8 years and in this competition we have done great things, ”Guardiola recalled with a lot of nostalgia. They asked him if he looks with strength to continue in front. Respite. Doubted. But he answered up to seven times.

The joy of Real Madrid

“Real Madrid has to be in the round of 16”

The sadness of Manchester City collided frontally with the happiness of Real Madrid. “We wanted to win, we wanted to qualify. Real Madrid has to be in the round of 16. We knew it would be difficult against Manchester City. But when you play at home we are strong. Today we play and defeat collectively, ”said Mbappé. “We have been better than Manchester City in both games. We have deserved to pass. We have understood the game very well. Almost perfect, although we fit a goal at the end, ”added Rodrygo.





Read too

Carles Ruipérez

Both, together with Bellingham who will not be able to play the next round of 16 by sanction and wine, the fantastic four call them. “We like to be called that. We understand each other better and we have a lot of quality. It will work out, ”Rodrygo said that he valued the arrival of Mbappé as a fallen gift from heaven. “We are very happy. He came to a team that is European champion. We have a team that has added one more crack, ”he said.

We have a team that has added one more crack

Rodrygo





An Mbappé that, after signing its best great night so far, drew its road map. “I didn’t want to come here to play badly. I want to mark an era, write a part of the story at Real Madrid. The adaptation period is over. If I can score 50 goals, I will do it, but the most important thing are the titles. It is what I want because you can score many goals as I have made in my career and not win. So if scoring goals implies winning titles I sign it with blood. I don’t know if it’s the best night since the course started, but a great day for the team. We have to continue like this if we want to win what we want to win. ”

I didn’t want to come here to play badly. I want to mark an era, write a part of the story at Real Madrid “

Kylian Mbappé





And now? Whites will face Atlético de Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen, as determined by the raffle held this Friday in Nyon. “Better Atlético de Madrid because we don’t travel, since both games are difficult, at least we save the trip,” Mbappé said smiling. “I prefer what comes. It has cost us a lot to get here, more than the account. 10 games. I hope I can also go well this year, ”said Ancelotti, who sighed relieved. There have been few matches in which the white coach has been questioned.