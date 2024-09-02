As many feared would happen, Rocksteady Hit With Layoffs After Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Resultswhich recorded sales described as “disappointing” by Warner Bros.

Some members of the studio told Eurogamer that in recent weeks Rocksteady Studios’ QA (quality control) department has been more than halvedgoing from thirty-three to fifteen elements.

The failure of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been cited by management as the main reason for these cutswhich have also extended to other roles, according to the testimonies of some now ex-employees on social media.

Unfortunately, it seems that the heavy layoffs that hit the QA department have also hit the people who remained, who found themselves with a greater amount of work to do to fill the remaining uncovered roles.