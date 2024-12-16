The flames spread quickly throughout the boat although there were no injuries reported.





The flames have charred a luxurious yacht in the exclusive urbanization of Sotograndebelonging to the Cadiz town of San Roque, although fortunately there have been no injuries.

The events began after six in the afternoon this Monday for reasons that are still unknown. The boat was in the port shipyards and The flames have spread easily.

Firefighters have had to work hard to try to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby boats. The work continues at this time.

Through the AlertaCops app, neighbors who live in the areas closest to the port have received messages alerting them of what is happening and recommending that they close the windows to avoid inhaling the smoke toxic caused by this spectacular fire.









The 112 Emergency Service has indicated to ABC that it was a neighbor who alerted at 6:40 p.m. that smoke was coming out of a yacht in the port of Sotogrande, so immediate notice was given to the Civil Guard, Police Local, Civil Protection and health services.